Haryana issues revised instructions on reservation for ex-servicemen, kin in govt jobs

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Monday issued revised and consolidated instructions governing reservation for ex-servicemen and their spouses, widows and children in direct recruitment to government services.
The instructions have been circulated to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, boards and corporations, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and universities in the state for strict implementation, an official statement said.
The revised policy seeks to remove the ambiguities that led to varying interpretations during recruitment in the past and establish a common framework for all departments and institutions, the statement said.
The revised policy provides a more comprehensive definition of ex-servicemen to remove uncertainties regarding eligibility, it said.
The government has clarified that only Haryana domicile candidates will qualify under the category.
The definition covers personnel who served in the Army, Navy and Air Force and retired after earning a pension, those released on medical grounds due to military service-related disability, individuals discharged because of reduction in establishment and personnel completing specific periods of engagement, the statement said.
The revised framework also includes Territorial Army pensioners, Army Postal Service personnel, gallantry award winners, medically boarded-out recruits and Short Service Commissioned officers completing their initial terms of engagement.
The government has simultaneously imposed strict conditions by clarifying that personnel discharged because of dismissal, misconduct or inefficiency would not be entitled to reservation benefits and neither their spouses nor children would be eligible to claim benefits under the category.
The revised instructions also provide clarity for serving military personnel planning to move into civilian employment.
According to the policy, Armed forces personnel can apply for civil posts if they are likely to complete their prescribed military service within one year from the last date for submission of applications.
Such candidates would be required to submit all prescribed certificates and formal undertakings confirming their eligibility and release from service before appointment.
A significant provision in the revised instructions is the strengthening of the 'single benefit principle'.
According to the government, once an ex-serviceman/woman secures regular employment in any department, board, corporation, university, cooperative bank or institution under the Haryana government or the government of India by availing reservation benefits, that individual or his/her spouse, son and daughter would no longer be eligible to claim reservation for any future appointment.
However, age relaxation for seeking a higher position in future recruitment processes would continue.
The government also clarified that if an ex-serviceman or family member had applied for multiple vacancies before securing their first regular government job, reservation benefits may still be availed in one subsequent recruitment process.
However, this would be permitted only after submitting a self-declaration providing complete details of applications submitted before joining the initial civil employment.
To prevent duplication and ensure transparency, the Haryana Sainik and Ardh-Sainik Welfare Department has been assigned responsibility for maintaining records of all ex-force personnel and family members who secure regular employment through reservation benefits.
The policy also introduces flexibility for ex-servicemen who do not wish to seek re-employment in civil services.
Under such circumstances, eligible ex-servicemen can submit a declaration permitting reservation benefits to be transferred to one family member, including a spouse, son or daughter.
However, such benefits can be transferred only if the ex-serviceman has not already secured employment in any department, board, corporation or institution under the Haryana government or the government of India.
The government has separately addressed reservation provisions for families of battle casualty military personnel.
Such families would be required to exercise a choice between receiving reservation benefits for up to two family members or obtaining a compassionate appointment for one family member under the Veer Shaheed Samman Yojna, 2023.
The revised instructions also establish a clearly defined order of priority for recruiting agencies while preparing final selection lists under the ex-servicemen category.
Under the policy, disabled ex-servicemen who are physically fit for the concerned posts would receive the highest priority for appointments.
In cases where such candidates are unavailable, preference would be given to other eligible ex-servicemen, followed by eligible family members of disabled ex-servicemen and battle casualty military personnel.
Thereafter, family members of other eligible ex-servicemen would be considered.
The government has also provided a detailed clarification on the definition of disabled ex-servicemen, specifying that only individuals whose disabilities are attributable to military service and supported by official certification from military authorities would qualify under the category.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.