Haryana: HTET 2025 results out; 14 per cent pass rate recorded

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) publicly announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 results today, November 10, 2025. Examinees can now get their HTET 2025 scorecards and results directly from the official website, bseh.org.in .

The exam was held on July 30 and 31, 2025, to assess eligibility for primary (PRT), trained graduate teacher (TGT), and postgraduate teacher (PGT) posts in Haryana government institutions. This year's exam had a 14 per cent pass rate.

How to check the HTET 2025 results:

Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in Click on the HTET 2025 results in the main tab To log in, candidates must have their registration number and date of birth readily available. The result will be showcased and candidates can download them for later use.

Following the announcement of the results, qualifying applicants must first undergo biometric verification in accordance with BSEH guidelines and obtain their HTET eligibility certificate following verification.

Then, they must use the certificate to apply for prospective teaching opportunities in Haryana government schools at the primary, TGT, and PGT levels.

Candidates who meet the HTET 2025 requirements will receive the HTET Eligibility Certificate following successful biometric verification.

Notably, accepted candidates can now utilise their HTET certificate for several Haryana teacher recruitment drives without having to retake the exam, since it is now valid for life.