Haryana HRC seeks report on alleged misconduct at Panipat school

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI): The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the serious allegations of misconduct made by Class 12 students of a government senior secondary school in Panipat against the school administration and sought detailed action taken reports from the authorities concerned.
The order was passed by Haryana Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra on August 10.
The complaint, which bears the signatures of several students from Class 12 Section B, have alleged grave violation of their dignity, safety and educational rights at the hands of the school administration.
Photographs annexed to the complaint prima facie depict poor infrastructural conditions in the school and lend support to certain allegations made by the complainants, the order said.
In the complaint, the students alleged that the school principal has been continuously subjecting them to abusive, humiliating and degrading treatment by using filthy and derogatory language, calling them by insulting names, threatening to strike off their names from the school rolls and compelling them to remain outside the classroom.
It alleged that for the last two to three months, the classroom allotted to Class 12 B has been locked, forcing the students to sit outside.
There is no electricity in the classroom; exposed electrical wires are hanging from the ceiling, thereby posing a serious risk to life and safety; there are no proper desks and benches for students; fans are not allowed to be operated even in extreme summer conditions, and students are compelled to study under highly adverse circumstances, the complaint said.
It further alleged that the school lacked adequate and functional toilet facilities, forcing students, including girls, to answer the call of nature in the open, gravely affecting their dignity, privacy and health.
The students also alleged that the principal was frequently absent during school hours and arrived only between 10 am and 11 am.
Serious allegations have also been levelled regarding collection of money from students on the pretext of repairing school walls.
In the order, Justice Batra said the allegations, if found true, disclose a disturbing picture of denial of basic educational facilities and violation of the dignity and rights of school children. A school is expected to provide a safe, inclusive and child-friendly environment where every student is treated with dignity, respect and equality. Subjecting children to verbal abuse, humiliation, intimidation and degrading treatment not only undermines their self-esteem but also adversely affects their mental health, emotional well-being and educational development.
In view of the seriousness of the allegations, Justice Batra has sought comprehensive Action Taken Reports from the authorities concerned.
The Director General, Secondary Education has been directed to get the matter inquired by a senior officer of the Directorate of Education, while the Panipat District Education Officer has been asked to find whether the allegations of abusive behaviour, humiliation and threats by the principal were correct.
Panipat Deputy Commissioner will look into whether an independent fact-finding inquiry has been conducted into the allegations, and the district administration took measures to ensure restoration of basic infrastructure and sanitation facilities in the school.
HHRC Assistant Registrar Puneet Arora said that all the authorities concerned have been directed to submit their reports before the commission at least one week prior to the next date of hearing on October 7.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.