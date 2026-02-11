Haryana govt to frame country's first fair ride policy after Surajkund swing collapse

The accident occurred when the high-speed pendulum ride, carrying about 19 people, tilted and crashed onto the ground. Inspector Jagdish Prasad (59), who was on duty at the venue, died while trying to rescue those trapped. Twelve others sustained injuries in the collapse.

"We have decided to formulate a comprehensive policy so that such incidents do not reoccur. This will be the first such policy in the country," Saini told reporters here.

The chief minister said the proposed policy aims to prevent accidents and strengthen regulatory oversight to safeguard public safety.