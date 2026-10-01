Haryana govt schools face shortage of primary teachers amid vacant posts

Government schools in Haryana are facing an uneven distribution of primary teachers across districts, with thousands of posts vacant in some areas while others have teachers in excess of their sanctioned requirement. The issue has prompted a teachers' association to seek changes in the cadre and transfer system.

According to figures cited by the association, Palwal has the highest number of vacant primary teacher posts at 1,017, followed by Yamunanagar with 827, Gurugram with 656, Faridabad with 579, Ambala with 550 and Sirsa with 474 vacancies.

At the same time, some districts have more teachers than their sanctioned requirement. Mahendragarh has 250 surplus teachers, followed by Rewari with 225 and Charkhi Dadri with 149, according to the figures cited by the association.