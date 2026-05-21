Haryana govt announces summer vacation for schools from May 25 to June 30

Chandigarh: Amid a severe heatwave, the Haryana government on Wednesday declared summer vacation for all schools from May 25 to June 30. The decision, taken by Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, comes amid prevailing hot weather conditions in the past few days, with maximum temperature hovering close to 45 degrees Celsius at several places in the state.
In 2024, too, when severe heat gripped the state towards the end of May, the state government had announced summer vacation for all government and private schools from May 28 to June 30.
Generally, most schools in Haryana remain closed for summer vacation between June 1 to June 30.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.