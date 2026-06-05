Haryana governor interacts with Tripura students, urges youth to become entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: Addressing a students' delegation from Tripura, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Thursday said youth should aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers by embracing entrepreneurship, innovation and self-reliance.
He urged them to transform their ideas into successful enterprises and generate employment opportunities for others through dedication, creativity and hard work, thereby making a meaningful contribution to nation-building.
The delegation of students from Tripura is visiting Haryana under the Yuva Sangam Programme, organised under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.
Emphasising the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future of the nation, Ghosh said India is confidently moving towards its vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
He said the realisation of this dream depends not only on governments and institutions but also on the energy, talent and commitment of the country's young generation.
Calling upon the students to harness their potential, he urged them to build globally competitive start-ups and innovative enterprises that can position India as a leading centre of technology, innovation and economic growth.
The youth of India possess immense talent and determination; by channelising these strengths into entrepreneurship and innovation, they can become the driving force behind the nation's progress, he said.
Describing the Yuva Sangam programme as a visionary initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governor said it provides a unique platform for young people from different parts of the country to connect, learn and appreciate India's rich cultural diversity.
"When a young student from Tripura shakes hands with a young student from Haryana, it is not merely an interaction between two individuals; it is a meeting of cultures, traditions and aspirations. This is the true essence of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," he remarked.
Highlighting the strong bond between Haryana and Tripura, Ghosh said that although the two states are geographically distant, they are united by a shared legacy of courage, resilience and patriotism.
He described Tripura as a land of scenic beauty, vibrant tribal traditions and warm hospitality, while Haryana stands tall as the land of brave soldiers, accomplished sportspersons, hardworking farmers and the sacred soil of the Bhagavad Gita, he said.
Together, according to Ghosh, the two states reflect the "diversity, unity and strength that define Bharat".
The governor also interacted with the students and shared his experiences of visiting Tripura.
He expressed confidence that the youth of Tripura would effectively harness the state's vast natural and human resources to accelerate its development and contribute significantly to the nation's growth in the years ahead.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.