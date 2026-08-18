Haryana exempts ex-Agniveers from physical screening tests and reserves 20% posts across state forces

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (IANS): The Haryana government has significantly expanded employment opportunities for ex-Agniveers by providing 20 per cent horizontal reservation in direct recruitment to a specified set of posts, besides five per cent horizontal reservation in other Group-C posts and one per cent in Group-B posts related to skill specialisation.
These instructions were issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday.
The 20 per cent horizontal reservation will apply to the posts of Police Constable in the Home Department, Constable in the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Constable in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Forest Guard, Warden in the Prisons Department, Mining Guard, Wildlife Guard and Fire operator-cum-driver.
The category-wise distribution of the 20 per cent reservation provides two per cent for deprived Scheduled Castes, two per cent for Other Scheduled Castes, two per cent for economically weaker sections and nine per cent for the unreserved category.
The two Scheduled Caste categories together, therefore, account for four per cent of the 20 per cent reservation.
For other Group C posts, excluding the posts covered under the 20 per cent reservation, the state government has prescribed five per cent horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers.
The state government has also laid down the procedure for cases where a suitable ex-Agniveer is not available against a reserved point.
In such circumstances, the vacancy may be filled by a suitable candidate belonging to the respective vertical reservation category, in accordance with the applicable provisions.
Ex-Agniveers applying for Police Constable, Forest Guard, Prison Warden, Mining Guard, Wildlife Guard and Fire Operator-cum-Driver posts will be exempted from the physical screening test (PST), which otherwise forms part of the eligibility process for these recruitments.
The state government has retained the existing provision under which ex-Agniveers are exempted from the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C posts. They will also be exempted from the skill-related test corresponding to the skills acquired during their training for the advertised posts.
However, ex-Agniveers will still have to appear in the written examination prescribed by the recruiting agency for the advertised posts.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.