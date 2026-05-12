Haryana directs universities to register students for space internship programme

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has directed universities, colleges and educational institutions across the state to ensure participation of students and faculty members in the "India Space Lab: Summer Internship & Technical Training Programme-2026."
The move is aimed at connecting youth with emerging technologies and the rapidly expanding space sector.
Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has written an official communication in this regard to all administrative secretaries of the state.
He has asked departments to widely disseminate information about the programme through official websites and institutional channels to maximise participation from students, researchers and faculty members.
An official statement on Monday said that according to the programme details shared by India Space Lab, New Delhi, participants will receive online technical training in advanced fields such as drone technology, CanSat and CubeSat (student satellite systems), rocketry, remote sensing using GIS and disaster management.
India Space Lab focuses on promoting space science and technology among students and educators through workshops, hands-on training and internships.
The programme is designed to provide industry-oriented exposure and practical understanding of emerging technologies linked to the space ecosystem.
The internship is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as research scholars from recognised institutions in India and abroad.
Participants will work closely with different verticals and divisions related to space science and technology. Upon successful completion, candidates will receive internship completion certificates.
The internship programme has been divided into two batches.
Registration for the first batch was scheduled till April 27 while registration for the second batch will remain open till June 10. The first batch is running from May 1 to June 15 while the second batch will be conducted from June 17 to July 4.
Two thousand three hundred fifteen seats have been allocated for the programme, including 1,270 seats in the first batch and 1,045 seats in the second. The registration fee has been fixed at Rs 950 while no separate training or internship fee will be charged. However, the programme does not include any provision for a stipend.
The statement said that India Space Lab, in its communication, highlighted that the initiative aligns with the government of India's broader push towards strengthening space education, innovation and technical research under the "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision.
The organisation also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on India's growing space capabilities and the increasing need to prepare youth for future technologies.
The letter further said that following the success of programmes such as India Space Week and National Space Day, the summer internship and technical training programme-2026 has been launched to encourage greater participation of students in space science and advanced technical learning.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.