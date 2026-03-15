Haryana completes selection of 250 schools under PM SHRI scheme
Chandigarh: Haryana has completed the selection of all 250 schools under the PM-SHRI scheme, with the institutions being developed as green campuses equipped with modern learning facilities and digital classrooms, an official statement said.
The achievement positions the state among the leading performers in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and reflects its commitment to transforming government schools into future-ready centres of excellence, it said.
Chairing a review meeting on the financial and academic progress of the scheme here, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi expressed satisfaction with the pace of implementation and appreciated the state's transparent and accountable approach to fund utilisation.
He emphasised that the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) should evolve into benchmark institutions not only within Haryana but also at the national level.
The Government of India provides Rs 2 crore fund to each PM-SHRI school in the state for infrastructure improvement, covering 21 key components aimed at transforming government schools into modern centres of learning, he added.
Rastogi directed that district-level committees be constituted under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners to assess the infrastructure and academic requirements of these schools and ensure timely implementation.
"These committees will identify priority works so that funds can be utilised effectively for strengthening educational infrastructure," he said.
The chief secretary further said the committee members should visit the schools under their jurisdiction and identify issues and areas that require improvement.
He also directed that vacant staff positions in these schools be filled at the earliest to ensure better manpower management and smooth functioning.
The three best-performing PM SHRI schools and three Model Sanskriti schools in the state will be honoured on Independence Day. The recognition will cover achievements in academic excellence, infrastructure development and innovative teaching practices.
Rastogi directed the education department to chalk out the procedure for the selection of these schools.
Among the total PM SHRI schools, 124 were selected in the first phase, 111 in the second, six in the third and nine in the fifth phase.
Out of 143 blocks in the state, 137 are already covered under the scheme, ensuring balanced access to quality education. The remaining 24 blocks have one PM SHRI school each.
The scheme carries an approved budget of Rs 191.69 crore for 2025-26, of which sanctions worth Rs 95.87 crore have already been received and expenditure of Rs 29.78 crore incurred so far, the statement said.
Under the initiative, selected schools are being upgraded into environmentally friendly green campuses in line with the NEP 2020. The upgrades include solar panels, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, nutrition gardens and plastic-free initiatives, alongside smart classrooms and digital learning tools.
Rastogi said the PM SHRI initiative would play a crucial role in transforming government schools into model institutions and strengthening the overall quality of education across the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.