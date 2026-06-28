Haryana CM reviews schools, water projects; orders infrastructure overhaul

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed officials to replace all dilapidated government school buildings with new structures and said future school buildings should be constructed vertically to maximize playground space.
Chairing a meeting with Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) and senior officers at Haryana Niwas here, Saini said no classes should be conducted in unsafe school buildings after the summer vacation.
He directed the School Education Department to shift students to nearby government buildings or neighbouring schools until new infrastructure is completed.
The chief minister instructed officials to expedite the tendering process for the construction of new school buildings and ensure modern infrastructure in government schools.
During the meeting, CMGGAs presented findings from their assessment of schools and water-related projects across the state.
Taking note of the report, Saini directed the Education Department to ensure that science laboratories, computer laboratories and other facilities remain fully functional and accessible to students.
He also asked officials to speed up the supply of dual desks and complete the disposal of obsolete computers and outdated equipment within a month.
Saini stressed that construction of new buildings in schools requiring upgraded infrastructure should be accelerated to avoid inconvenience to students.
Expressing concern over deficiencies highlighted in the assessment, the chief minister sought detailed reports on affected schools and directed that accountability be fixed at every level, starting from District Education Officers (DEOs).
He also ordered surprise inspections of schools by Group-A officers.
The chief minister said principals and headmasters would be responsible for maintaining proper infrastructure and facilities in schools, and strict action should be taken wherever lapses are found.
Reviewing water infrastructure projects, Saini directed departments to strengthen ongoing works under the Mahagram Yojana.
He asked officials to accord priority to sewage treatment plants (STPs) in villages covered under the scheme and ensure timely completion of construction and sewer connections.
With the monsoon season approaching, the chief minister also directed officials to undertake timely cleaning of drains and sewerage networks.
Reiterating the government's commitment to public welfare, Saini said every effort was being made to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to all citizens across the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.