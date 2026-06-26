Haryana CM reviews higher education roadmap; stresses AI learning, global rankings

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday reviewed the Higher Education Department's five-year roadmap under Haryana Vision-2047 and directed officials to focus on quality education, research, innovation and global rankings.
Chairing a meeting at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here, Saini said higher education institutions in the state must be modern, employment-oriented and aligned with global standards.
Officials informed the meeting that 22 Model Sanskriti Colleges are being developed as autonomous institutions with modern infrastructure, smart classrooms, digital libraries and technology-enabled learning facilities.
The chief minister directed that all ongoing academic and infrastructure projects be completed within the stipulated time while maintaining quality standards.
The state has set a target of bringing its institutions among the top 150 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).
Saini asked officials to strengthen collaborations with foreign universities, promote student exchange programmes and encourage research, innovation and patent generation.
Reviewing the proposed Autonomous AI Digital Colleges in Panchkula and Gurugram, the chief minister said students must be equipped with skills required for future technologies through AI-based learning systems.
Saini also directed officials to monitor student dropout rates and ensure that no student is deprived of education due to financial constraints.
He stressed the effective implementation of scholarship and assistance schemes.
To promote research and innovation, the government is introducing 100 per cent reimbursement of patent registration fees up to Rs 50,000 and setting up a Rs 10-crore Higher Education Quality and Research Fund.
The meeting was informed that tuition fees for girl students pursuing undergraduate courses in government colleges have been waived.
Efforts are also underway to link NCC, NSS and sports activities with the Academic Credit Bank and develop an integrated digital portal for internships, apprenticeships and placements.
Saini also reviewed progress on educational infrastructure projects in different parts of the state and directed officials to expedite the distribution of scooters to meritorious girl students under the Avval Balika Yojana.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.