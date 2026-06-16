Haryana CM joins Yoga Day preparedness programme

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan participated in a Yoga Protocol Training Programme organised at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha premises ahead of the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21.



The programme was held as part of preparations for the annual global observance of International Yoga Day. The event began with a candle-lighting ceremony, followed by the national anthem and the official state song of Haryana.



Addressing the gathering, Saini said the world had welcomed India's proposal for International Yoga Day with open arms when Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue at the United Nations in 2014. 170 countries had supported the proposal. The Chief Minister said the global acceptance of Yoga was not merely support for a proposal but also a tribute to India's cultural strength and heritage.