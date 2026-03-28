Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini urges calm amid West Asia crisis, assures no fuel shortage



He also slammed opposition parties, which he said, are taking political advantage amidst a global calamity.

"Even amidst a global calamity, our opposition parties persist in seeking political advantage. If they choose not to speak in support, they could at least remain silent, but to actively seek political mileage even within a crisis, this appears to be the agenda of the Congress and other opposition parties," CM Saini said.



He also said that this is a global crisis and India is not the only country that is getting affected, and urged people to stop panic buying, as there is no shortage of fuel or gas.