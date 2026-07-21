Haryana CM congratulates NEET UG AIR 2 Panshul Bansal



On the other hand, on Sunday, amid ongoing protests and opposition backlash regarding examination paper leaks, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan applauded Panshul Bansal from Haryana, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (Undergraduate) 2026, emphasising that he will contribute meaningfully to the healthcare ecosystem in the country.



In an X post, Pradhan praised Bansal, saying that his achievement is a by-product of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

"Met Panshul Bansal from Haryana, who has secured AIR 2 in NEET UG 2026. Congratulated him on this outstanding achievement and wished him success in his career. His accomplishment reflects the dedication, perseverance and aspiration of India's young minds. I am confident he will contribute meaningfully to the nation's healthcare ecosystem through excellence and service," he said.



Moreover, Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana secured AIR 1 in NEET-UG 2026. Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana secured AIR 1 in NEET UG 2026 with a percentile of 99.9999, scoring 715 out of 720 marks.