Haryana CM Nayab Saini reviews arrangements for police recruitment test

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday visited Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula's Sector-3 to review the arrangements for the ongoing Physical Measurement Test (PMT) being conducted for police recruitment, and interacted with the candidates participating in the process.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is conducting the PMT at Tau Devi Lal Stadium as part of the recruitment drive for police personnel.
During his visit, the chief minister interacted with the candidates appearing for the PMT and extended his best wishes for their bright future.
He also sought feedback from the candidates regarding the arrangements made by the administration.
Later, Saini said that all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the convenience of the candidates and their family members to ensure that they do not face any inconvenience during the recruitment process.
The chief minister said that he had personally visited the stadium to review the arrangements and encourage the candidates.
Emphasising transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process, the chief minister said that extensive measures have been undertaken to make the entire PMT process transparent, well-organised and candidate-friendly.
On the occasion, the chief minister also met family members accompanying the candidates and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.
Around 3,000 candidates are undergoing the PMT daily at Tau Devi Lal Stadium. For the convenience of candidates and their attendants, a dedicated rest area with adequate seating arrangements has been set up at the stadium entrance. In addition, a baggage deposit facility has also been provided.
Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta, members of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, candidates and their family members were present on the occasion.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.