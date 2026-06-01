Haryana CM launches statewide yoga campaign in run up to 12th International Day of Yoga

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state will hold yoga camps across the state at the district, sub-division, block, ward, and gram panchayat levels starting Monday until June 21, the International Day of Yoga.
Launching the state-wide Yoga Practice Campaign at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Park (Leisure Valley) in Sector-29, Gurugram, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has successfully established yoga on the global stage, and today it is being embraced by people across the world.
He said the ancient practice is an invaluable gift from India's sages and spiritual practitioners, earning respect and recognition worldwide.
According to an official statement, after formally inaugurating the campaign, Saini said that yoga is not associated with any particular religion or sect; rather, it is a scientific and spiritual legacy for all humanity.
He recalled that in 2014, Prime Minister Modi proposed the idea of International Yoga Day at the United Nations, which received support from 177 countries. Consequently, the first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015.
CM Saini emphasised that messages such as "Khelega Bharat To Khilega Bharat" and "Yoga Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz" are highly relevant in today's world. By making yoga an integral part of daily life, people can lead healthier, more energetic and positive lives, he said.
He further said that the Haryana government has decided to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga on a grand and extensive scale.
From June 1 to June 21, yoga camps will be organised across the state at the district, sub-division, block, ward and gram panchayat levels. The state-level main event will be held in Panchkula on June 21, the statement read.
Referring to this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," the chief minister said that while modern lifestyles have brought numerous conveniences, they have also contributed to rising stress, insomnia, unhealthy eating habits and mental unrest.
The chief minister further said that his government has adopted the theme "Yoga-Yukt, Nasha-Mukt Haryana" and is committed to motivating young people to embrace a healthy lifestyle through yoga.
On the occasion, Haryana Yoga Commission Chairman Dr Jaideep Arya highlighted the benefits of various yogic practices and led Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with thousands of yoga practitioners, in a collective yoga session.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.