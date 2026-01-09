Haryana CM launches NEEV Portal to strengthen NEP implementation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched the National Education Evaluation and Validation (NEEV) Portal, aimed at strengthening the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) through continuous evaluation and data-driven monitoring.
According to an official release, the portal will enable systematic assessment across schools, colleges, and universities, supporting evidence-based planning and policy decisions.
Speaking at a programme in Panchkula, Saini said the NEEV Portal marks a significant step in Haryana’s education reforms and aligns with the Haryana Vision Document-2047 and the Prime Minister’s goal of a developed India by 2047.
The Chief Minister said the state is positioning education as a central pillar of long-term growth, with an emphasis on skills, innovation, and employability rather than conventional degree-oriented learning. He added that these reforms aim to build a future-ready education ecosystem.
As reported by Hindustan Times, memoranda of understanding were also signed under the ‘Gyan Setu’ initiative between the Golden Jubilee Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management and various universities to promote academic collaboration, research integration, and institutional capacity building.
Highlighting a key policy milestone, Saini said the state budget has allocated Rs. 20 crore for research for the first time, signalling a renewed focus on strengthening innovation across higher education institutions.
He urged universities to undertake problem-driven research addressing challenges such as waterlogging, environmental sustainability, and urban infrastructure.
The Chief Minister also referred to governance reforms over the past eleven years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing transparent governance, citizen-centric policies, and effective welfare delivery. He said the restoration of public trust has been the most significant outcome of these reforms.
Referring to initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon, and the Ujjwala Yojana, Saini said these programmes have improved access to essential services and enhanced quality of life. He added that India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy reflects the success of sustained reforms, which must now be reinforced through strong institutions, skilled human capital, and innovation-led development.
On agriculture, he said the government is promoting crop diversification, horticulture, and natural farming to increase farm incomes while protecting the environment, citing the ultra-modern horticulture market at Ganaur as a key initiative.
During an interaction with Vice-Chancellors, the Chief Minister urged universities to design industry-aligned skill programmes and proposed a digital platform to connect industry workforce requirements with academic training.
Earlier, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi underlined the role of universities in achieving the Haryana Vision Document-2047, while Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Vineet Garg stressed the need for new-age courses in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.
OSD to the Chief Minister and Director General of the Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management, Dr Raj Nehru, said the NEEV Portal will facilitate phased data submission by institutions, enabling effective monitoring of NEP-2020 implementation.