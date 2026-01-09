Haryana CM launches NEEV Portal to strengthen NEP implementation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched the National Education Evaluation and Validation (NEEV) Portal, aimed at strengthening the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) through continuous evaluation and data-driven monitoring.

According to an official release, the portal will enable systematic assessment across schools, colleges, and universities, supporting evidence-based planning and policy decisions.

Speaking at a programme in Panchkula, Saini said the NEEV Portal marks a significant step in Haryana’s education reforms and aligns with the Haryana Vision Document-2047 and the Prime Minister’s goal of a developed India by 2047.