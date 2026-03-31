Haryana CM felicitates top achievers





The Chief Minister said that women's empowerment is not just a women's issue but a matter concerning the entire society. It is a shared responsibility of families, society, government, and every citizen. He stressed the need to ensure that girls receive an environment from childhood where they can freely pursue their dreams and are made to believe that they are second to none. When a girl is educated, she shapes not only her own future but also that of her family and society.



He said that 11 years ago, the Prime Minister launched the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" programme from the historic land of Panipat, leading to positive changes across the country. In Haryana, the sex ratio, which was 871 in 2014, has now improved to 923. He also expressed pride that the Prime Minister launched the "Bima Sakhi Yojana" from Panipat, under which 9,656 women in Haryana are advancing their careers as insurance facilitators.



The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister understood the hardships faced by women, freed them from smoke caused by traditional cooking methods, liberated them from the indignity of open defecation, and relieved them from the suffering of triple talaq. By enacting a law ensuring 33 per cent representation in Parliament, women have been given a rightful role in governance.