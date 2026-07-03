Haryana CM expands state's education support initiatives, sets up 25 new centres

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the expansion of the state's education support initiatives by setting up 25 new centres under the Buniyaad Scheme and providing 100 new computers to the Super-100 Centre in Kurukshetra.
The announcements were made at the Haryana Super-100 Felicitation Programme in Chandigarh, where students who cleared the IIT-JEE examination under the Super-100 Scheme were honoured.
Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the event.
Congratulating the students, Saini said their success reflected the talent and determination of Haryana's youth.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he said the students had lived up to the belief that "Yuva Shakti is the prime architect of the nation's destiny".
He said the Super-100 Scheme was launched to ensure that no meritorious student is deprived of opportunities due to financial constraints.
The scheme provides free coaching and academic support to talented students from government schools, especially those belonging to rural and economically weaker families, to help them prepare for competitive examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET.
The chief minister said the students had proved that hard work, dedication and determination could overcome every challenge.
He congratulated the successful candidates, their parents and teachers on the achievement.
Saini expressed satisfaction over the increasing participation and success of girl students in the programme.
He said their achievements would inspire more girls across the state to pursue higher education and competitive careers.
He also praised the teachers associated with the scheme, saying they had not only imparted knowledge but also instilled confidence among students to achieve their goals.
The chief minister said talented and technologically skilled youth would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.
He expressed confidence that the students would continue to bring laurels to Haryana and the country through innovation and excellence.
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Khattar said the Haryana government had made merit the foundation of its education reforms since 2015.
He said transparent recruitment based on merit had strengthened confidence among young people.
He said the Super-100 Scheme was launched jointly by the Haryana government and the Vikalp Foundation to provide quality coaching to meritorious students from economically weaker sections.
Khattar said 534 students under the Super-100 programme had so far qualified in prestigious examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET, describing the achievement as the result of the students' hard work, teachers' commitment and the government's efforts to promote merit-based education.
He congratulated the students and their parents and expressed confidence that the scheme would continue to help talented youth achieve their dreams.
The Union minister also said the government was committed to establishing libraries in every village to improve access to education and learning.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.