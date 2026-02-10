Rs 24 crore prize money for 417 Players awarded by Haryana CM

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the state has emerged as a powerhouse of sports, asserting that Haryana is not only known for agricultural production but also for producing champions on the national and international stage.



He said Haryana is no longer known only as the land of farmers and soldiers, but has earned a nationwide identity as a land of sports. From National Games to the Olympics, Haryana's presence is being felt across the country. The government's objective is that no talented sportsperson in the state should lag behind due to a lack of resources.



According to the release, the Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, after inaugurating the Chief Minister's Cup and distributing awards to medal winners of the 38th National Games. He awarded prize money worth about ₹24 crore to 417 medal winners and participating players of the National Games.