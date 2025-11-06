Haryana Class 10, 12 exams 2025 registration window open today

Today, Thursday, November 6, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani opened up registrations for the 2025 annual Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Schools can fill in and submit application forms online using the official website ( bseh.org.in ) after the portal is activated.

According to the official website, the deadline for registering without a late fee is November 6 to 25, 2025.

After this deadline, applications submitted from November 26 to December 2 would incur a Rs 100 late fee, while those filed between December 3 and December 9 would incur a Rs 300 late fee.

The final registration window will be open from December 10 to December 16, with a Rs 1,000 late fee.

The total fee for regular students registered in schools, gurukuls, and Vidyapeeths who are taking the secondary (Class 10), Purva Madhyama, or Madhyama exams is Rs 1,000 per student.

This payment includes Rs 850 for the examination, Rs 50 for migration, and Rs 100 for the practical exam.

For senior secondary (Class 12), Uttar Madhyama, and comparable courses, the total payable fee is Rs 1,200, which includes Rs 1,000 for the test, Rs 100 for migration, and Rs 100 for the practical component.

Students who choose an extra course in Classes 11 and 12 would have to pay an additional Rs 200 per subject.