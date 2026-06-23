Haryana approves new online transfer and teacher transfer policies for 2026

Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today has approved the Model Online Transfer Policy (MOTP), 2026 and the Teachers Transfer Policy (TTP), 2026, with the objective of ensuring optimal utilization of human resources, promoting employee satisfaction, enhancing administrative efficiency and strengthening public service delivery in the larger public interest.



The revised policies have been formulated after due consideration of the observations of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as feedback received from various stakeholders, a release said.



The ourt had, inter alia, expressed concerns including weightage assigned to age, low merit points accorded to couple cases etc under the previous transfer framework. Accordingly, the policy framework has been comprehensively reviewed to address these concerns while incorporating stakeholder feedback.