Budget session to lay groundwork for Haryana’s future growth, says Chief Minister

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said the upcoming Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, beginning February 20, will provide a strong foundation for the state's development roadmap, welfare priorities, and future planning.



Reaffirming the government's commitment to good governance, transparency, and public welfare, the Chief Minister said that the government's Sankalp Patra placed before the people at the time of assuming office is akin to the Gita for the state government and reflects its firm commitment to good governance, transparency and public interest.



The Chief Minister said that the entire country is aware that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments consistently ensure that their actions match their words, leaving no gap between promise and delivery.

He said that the present state government has worked to implement its commitments on the ground. Referring to the 217 sankalps made in the Sankalp Patra issued on September 19, 2024, he said that 60 sankalps have already been fulfilled, while work is progressing rapidly on 120 others.