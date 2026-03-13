Doctors in Gurugram revive abandoned premature baby

Gurugram: Doctors at a Gurugram private hospital revived and treated an abandoned premature baby boy who was brought to the facility in an extremely critical condition earlier last month, officials said.



The newborn, weighing about 1.5 kg, was brought to the hospital by police from Sector 29 with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

Hospital officials said the baby was cold to the touch and unresponsive when he arrived. There were no detectable signs of breathing or cardiac activity, indicating cardio-respiratory arrest. Doctors immediately began emergency resuscitation.



A specialised team assessed the infant's condition and started advanced neonatal resuscitation according to medical protocols.