Harvard faces possible federal funding ban over ‘antisemitism’ allegations

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has moved a step closer to imposing tough penalties on Harvard University, with the Ivy League institution facing the possibility of being barred from entering contracts with government agencies or receiving federal grants, as per a report by Reuters.

Referral to Justice Department

The decision comes after the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) referred Harvard to the US Justice Department, citing allegations that the university failed to properly address discrimination and harassment against Jewish and Israeli students on campus.

OCR Director Paula Stannard confirmed that Harvard has been notified of its right to a formal administrative hearing, where an administrative law judge would determine whether the university violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Harvard has 20 days to request the hearing.

“OCR’s referral of Harvard for formal administrative proceedings reflects OCR’s commitment to safeguard both taxpayer investments and the broader public interest,” Stannard said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.

Trump administration’s pressure on universities

The move also aligns with former President Donald Trump’s renewed campaign targeting elite US universities. Trump has repeatedly alleged that institutions like Harvard have been taken over by “radical left” ideologies and antisemitic bias, and has pushed to leverage federal funding to bring in reforms.

Earlier this month, however, Harvard scored a legal win after a US district judge ruled that the federal government had unlawfully terminated more than $2 billion in research grants awarded to the university.

Harvard had challenged the Trump administration’s decision in court, calling it politically motivated.

What’s next for Harvard?

If the HHS proceeds with disbarment, Harvard could face significant financial and reputational consequences, as federal funding plays a major role in its research and academic operations.

The university has not yet issued a public response to the latest referral.