‘Harry Potter’ TV series slated for early 2026 debut

Los Angeles: The much-awaited 'Harry Potter' series appears to be firming plans for its HBO launch next year. Based on JK Rowling's popular books, the upcoming TV adaptation has been stirring a lot of buzz since its announcement.



According to Deadline, the series is likely to premiere in early 2027.

"We've been saying 2027. I would say, to narrow it down to some extent, early 2027. And now you're going to ask, does that mean January, February, March, April, that we're not ready to say. I'll say early 2027," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, as quoted by Deadline.



Earlier in 2024, Bloys teased a potential premiere date for "late 26-27" before adding, "writers are just getting started so it's soon to talk about the airdate."

Earlier this month, Grammy-winning music composer Hans Zimmer was brought on board to helm the original score for HBO's much-awaited 'Harry Potter' TV series.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTiYuUmDKvk/