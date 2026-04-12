HarperCollins India announces April 15 release of Dhindsa’s BUILDIT

Poulomi Chatterjee, Executive Publisher â€“ HarperCollins India, says, "As consumers in India, our lives have been transformed by the quick-commerce revolution. At the forefront of it has been Blinkit, a game-changing business that delivers our daily needs and much more to our doorstep in just a few minutes. But what does it take to envision such an enterprise and build it against all odds in India's dynamic and complex market? In Buildit, Albinder Singh Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit and a pioneer in the segment, tells us that incredible story. It is a story of grit and rigour, of brave pivots and remarkable resilience in the face of difficult situations â€“ and Albinder's refreshingly honest narrative gives us a ringside view of it all like few other books have. We at HarperCollins are delighted and privileged to be bringing this insightful and inspirational book to readers everywhere."