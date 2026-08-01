Haripad medical college to be operational before UDF term ends: Kerala minister

Alappuzha: Kerala Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday said the proposed government medical college at Haripad would become operational before the end of the present UDF government's term and assured that there would be no delay in implementing the project.

Addressing a gathering after visiting the proposed site for the medical college at Haripad, the state health minister said all procedural formalities would be completed within six months, and construction would commence immediately after the foundation stone is laid.

"We intend to complete all the paperwork, secure the necessary approvals and lay the foundation stone within six months. Construction will begin on the very day the foundation stone is laid. It will not be a symbolic function," he said.