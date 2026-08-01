Haripad medical college to be operational before UDF term ends: Kerala minister

Alappuzha: Kerala Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday said the proposed government medical college at Haripad would become operational before the end of the present UDF government's term and assured that there would be no delay in implementing the project.
Addressing a gathering after visiting the proposed site for the medical college at Haripad, the state health minister said all procedural formalities would be completed within six months, and construction would commence immediately after the foundation stone is laid.
"We intend to complete all the paperwork, secure the necessary approvals and lay the foundation stone within six months. Construction will begin on the very day the foundation stone is laid. It will not be a symbolic function," he said.
Recalling the construction of the Vizhinjam port during the tenure of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Muraleedharan said the government would follow the same approach.
"Oommen Chandy had said he would lay the foundation stone for Vizhinjam Port only on the day construction actually began. We are following the same path. We want to avoid unnecessary delays and complete the project in a time-bound manner," he said.
The minister said the proposed institution would be developed into a full-fledged super-speciality medical college with all major departments.
"There will be no compromise on facilities. Every major department will be established here," he said.
Muraleedharan said the government would mobilise resources from multiple sources, such as Central assistance, state funds and Corporate Social Responsibility contributions.
"Budgetary allocations alone will not be sufficient for healthcare infrastructure. We will utilise CSR funds and other available sources. Lack of funds will not become an obstacle to this project," he said.
The minister said the government had decided to accord special priority to cancer treatment at the proposed medical college, considering the high incidence of the disease in the coastal region.
"We have decided to give special importance to cancer care here so that patients need not depend solely on institutions such as the Regional Cancer Centre," he said.
Muraleedharan announced that a community kitchen would be launched on a pilot basis at the Alappuzha Medical College within the next two months.
"We will start a community kitchen on an experimental basis and evaluate its functioning before deciding on its expansion. Constructive criticism is always welcome because it helps us improve," he added.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Excise Minister M Liju addressed the gathering, as well.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.