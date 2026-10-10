Hardware shop owner shot dead in Bihar's Ara after dropping children at school

Patna: A 36-year-old hardware shop owner was shot dead by armed assailants in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident, which occurred near a bridge close to a temple on Godhna Road, within the Nawada police station area of Ara town, created panic in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Upendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Barhiha village under Sandesh police station limits. He sustained a gunshot injury to the head and died while being taken to Ara Sadar Hospital for treatment.