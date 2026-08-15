Hard work of job aspirants won't be left at mercy of paper leak mafia: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said the hard work of job aspirants would not be left at the mercy of the paper leak mafia, corruption or irregularities, and huge employment opportunities would be made available to them through the state's recruitment agencies.
Soren's assurance in his Independence Day speech came at a time when agitation by students demanding reforms in Jharkhand's recruitment examination process entered its 22nd day.
"Millions of young people in Jharkhand are working day and night to realise their dreams. Their parents are educating them by stretching their means beyond their limits. Therefore, it is our utmost responsibility to honour their hard work and ensure justice for their talent.
"Several questions have been raised recently about recruitment examinations. When doubts arise, it is not just a single exam that is affected; the trust of an entire generation is shaken. I want to assure every student in Jharkhand that their hard work will not be left at the mercy of any mafia, corrupt system, or irregularity," he said.
Amid protests and growing concerns among job aspirants over recruitment examinations, Soren said paper leaks have become a national problem.
"This is a serious challenge facing the entire nation. However, I also want to state clearly that what has happened in other states does not diminish Jharkhand's responsibility," he said.
Soren said investigations into alleged irregularities would be conducted impartially and warned that anyone found guilty would face strict legal action, irrespective of their influence or position.
At the same time, he said no individual would be declared guilty without evidence. "Merely apprehending the guilty is not the solution," Soren said, stressing the need for systemic reforms to prevent future examination manipulations.
"That is why we have decided to bring about systemic change. The investigation will be conducted with complete impartiality. The law will deal sternly with anyone found guilty.
"No matter how influential a person is, if their involvement is proven, they will not be spared. At the same time, we will not engage in the politics of declaring anyone guilty without evidence. Justice will be served, and it will be impartial, he asserted.
The chief minister outlined measures, including a time-bound annual examination calendar, technology-secured exam, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multi-level accountability in the recruitment process.
The government has also launched the "Students' Voice With Students" campaign to seek suggestions from students, teachers, educationists and parents on examination reforms, he said.
Soren said employment is among the government's top priorities and the objective is not merely to fill vacant posts.
"Our goal is to build a Jharkhand where, alongside government service, millions of new opportunities are created in sectors such as industry, MSMEs, agriculture, dairy, fisheries, tourism.
"In the near future, a large-scale recruitment process will be held in a time-bound manner through Jharkhand Public Service Commission, Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, and other recruitment agencies, ensuring that the youth have opportunities and the confidence in the system is strengthened," he said.
He reiterated that youth's toil will not go in vain.
"Safeguarding your dreams is not merely the government's responsibility; it is also my personal obligation. I do not ask the youth of Jharkhand merely for patience; I ask for their trust. And upholding that trust is my government's paramount responsibility."
Soren assured the gathering that his government would establish an examination system that commands the confidence of candidates and society alike, and makes the nation look to Jharkhand as an example.
Besides, efforts are underway to make natural resources such as lac, tussar silk, bamboo, millets, medicinal plants, and minor forest produce transform traditional livelihoods, the chief minister said.
He informed the event that his government will strive to ensure that Jharkhand is defined not merely by its mineral wealth, but by a development model rooted in traditional knowledge, cultural richness and sustainable use of resources.
Terming farmers "souls of Jharkhand", he said efforts are underway to diversify the economy by promoting agriculture and added that under the 'Birsa Harit Gram Yojana', plantation drives have been carried out across approximately 2,150 acres, linking around 3 lakh families to new avenues of livelihood.
He emphasised that the economic strength of any state is built not just by large industries, but by millions of small entrepreneurs.
"There are more than 16 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Jharkhand. This includes more than eight lakh micro-units, which provide employment to over 60 lakh people."
On the state's development, Soren said, "Ten MoUs involving investments worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore were signed with major corporate groups. These investment proposals will generate employment for over 22,000 youths in the state."
Under the 'Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana', financial benefits amounting to Rs 15,000 crore were provided directly to the beneficiaries' accounts in 2025-26.
The 'Johar Ragi Mission' of Gumla district, driven by rural women, has established a national identity for itself.
"The Ragi and Millet processing initiative, which began in 2022 with just 10 women, has today become a powerful source of livelihood for over 35,000 families," Soren added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.