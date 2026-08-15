Hard work of job aspirants won't be left at mercy of paper leak mafia: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said the hard work of job aspirants would not be left at the mercy of the paper leak mafia, corruption or irregularities, and huge employment opportunities would be made available to them through the state's recruitment agencies.

Soren's assurance in his Independence Day speech came at a time when agitation by students demanding reforms in Jharkhand's recruitment examination process entered its 22nd day.

"Millions of young people in Jharkhand are working day and night to realise their dreams. Their parents are educating them by stretching their means beyond their limits. Therefore, it is our utmost responsibility to honour their hard work and ensure justice for their talent.