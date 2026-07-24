NEET protest: Harbhajan Singh backs dialogue after Sonam Wangchuk ends his hunger strike



The former cricketer expressed confidence that a solution serving the best interests of the country's youth and the nation would be found through collective efforts.

"I am confident that together we will find a solution that serves the best interests of our youth and our nation. Jai Hind," he added.

Meanwhile, after a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had also expressed in-principle approval for two other demands; compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases against protesting students.

JP Nadda later confirmed that another round of discussions with the CJP representatives would be held on Saturday after the government completed internal consultations on the demands and reform proposals submitted by the group.

The developments come after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following a written assurance from the Union government regarding reforms in the competitive examination system.