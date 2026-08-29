PM Modi praises ‘warm welcome’ by Uzbek students in Hindi

New Delhi: Enroute to Uzbekistan for his state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his delight over a video posted by young Uzbek citizens, praising their enthusiastic tribute and fluent delivery in Hindi.



In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the warm gesture as a testament to the strong cultural affinity between the two nations.

"As I am about to begin my Uzbekistan visit, I am very happy to see the enthusiasm of my young friends from Uzbekistan, beautifully expressed in this video. What makes it even more special is the fact that they did it in Hindi and they did it so well!" PM Modi wrote.



In the video, several Uzbek students took turns welcoming the Prime Minister to their capital, emphasising their affection for Indian culture and the long-standing bond between the two countries.

The first student said, "Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, welcome to Tashkent. My name is Samandar. We are students from Tashkent. We are eagerly waiting for your arrival in Tashkent. Shri Narendra Modi ji, Tashkent is waiting for you."