Hanuman Beniwal walks out after disruptions, questions presence of school-going children at Churu rally

Jaipur, Aug 3 (IANS): A video of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal is going viral on social media, where Beniwal is seen abruptly walking out of a public meeting in Rajasthan's Churu district after becoming visibly upset over repeated disruptions by a group of youths during his speech.
As per officials, the incident took place late Sunday night during the inauguration of an RLP office in Chhapar town. A video of Beniwal throwing the microphone on the stage before leaving the venue has since surfaced on social media and is drawing widespread attention.
Beniwal is seen addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters when some youths in the audience repeatedly interrupted the speech by shouting and creating noise. He initially appealed to them to remain quiet and maintain discipline. At one point, he remarked, "Have you ever seen a leader? Why are you behaving like this?" He also urged the youths to allow the programme to continue peacefully.
However, as the disruptions continued despite repeated requests, Beniwal stopped speaking and expressed his frustration from the stage. "I Won't Come Here Again".
Growing increasingly upset, the RLP chief warned that he would leave without completing his address. "I will not come here again. I am leaving without delivering the speech. It's not as if you are going to cast your votes tomorrow morning. You are only wasting people's time," he said.
Questioning the source of the disturbance, Beniwal also asked, "Did someone from the opposition send you? Who are these people? Why haven't the organisers stopped them?"
Moments later, he threw the microphone onto the stage and walked off, leaving the audience and party workers stunned.
Before the disruption escalated, Beniwal had spoken about the political landscape of Churu district, claiming that the district's politics had led to several of his political confrontations across Rajasthan. He said he had stood with the people of Churu during difficult times while many other leaders later joined either the BJP or the Congress.
As he prepared to leave, Beniwal also criticised the event organisers for failing to maintain order. He questioned why school-going children had been seated at the programme late at night and said the organisers should have ensured discipline before inviting him to address the gathering.
The inauguration of the RLP office on Ratangarh Road in Chhapar was scheduled at 7.15 p.m. on Sunday. However, Beniwal reached the venue at around 11.30 p.m. According to local organisers, nearly 4,000-5,000 people had gathered for the event. Beniwal spoke for about 40–45 minutes before the repeated slogan-shouting and disruptions prompted him to end his address.
He left the venue without completing the programme. A video of the incident has since gone viral, with the episode becoming a subject of political discussion in Rajasthan.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.