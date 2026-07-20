Hanuman Beniwal extends support to NEET paper leak protest

Jaipur: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) National Convener, and Nagaur MP, Hanuman Beniwal, extended support to the NEET paper leak protest being staged at Jantar Mantar and the march to the Parliament seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

He joined protesting students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak and recurring examination irregularities, declaring that he was prepared to face lathi-charges in support of students demanding transparency and accountability in the examination system.