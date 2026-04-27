Hansraj College suspends 30 students over 'misconduct, defaming acts'; student union to hold protest

New Delhi: The Hansraj College administration has suspended at least 30 students for reasons ranging from violence and misconduct during the college festival to being involved in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms".

The student union of the Delhi University college has condemned the move and called for a protest on Monday to oppose the suspension notices issued within a period of about a week.

The first letter was issued to Parth Srivastava, the former president of the student union, on April 20.