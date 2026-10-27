Hamirpur Police Recruitment: Candidates to appear for physical tests till Oct 31

Hamirpur: The police recruitment process in Hamirpur district started on Tuesday morning at the Anu Ground in Hamirpur city.
On the first day, 1,600 male candidates have been called for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
The recruitment process will continue till October 31. Karwa Chauth (October 27) is an off day, while November 1 and 2 have been kept as reserve days, police said on Tuesday.
Hamirpur SP Balbir Singh Thakur advised candidates to bring required documents before reaching the ground to appear for the PST and PET.
Candidates are requested to follow the schedule and the instructions of the recruitment staff and maintain discipline at the ground, he said, adding that the entire process is being conducted fairly and transparently.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.