Halloween protests put France on alert as Gen-Z rallies loom in Germany

Paris: France on Saturday heightened security ahead of a fresh round of nationwide protests coinciding with Halloween, deploying around 70,000 security personnel amid fears that demonstrators could use festive masks to conceal their identities, while a youth-led movement in Germany prepared to stage demonstrations across 21 cities over living costs, austerity and social inequality.

According to France 24, French authorities are on high alert as the protests coincide with Halloween celebrations, with concerns that masks and costumes could make it difficult to identify those involved in possible acts of violence.