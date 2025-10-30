Halloween is here! Here's a watchlist to enjoy the spooky day

As the eerie chill of Halloween creeps in through the city, it’s the perfect time to curl up with something spooky on screen. From bone-chilling thrillers and haunted mysteries to dark comedies and supernatural tales, there’s an ideal pick for every kind of scare seeker. Here are some handpicked films and series to set the mood for a hauntingly good night in.

1. The Shining (1980)

Language - English

What happens when a man turns on his family? Aggravated by an isolated and haunted hotel setting, the story is about a man, Jack Torrance (starring Jack Nicholson), who becomes the winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to find a solution to his writer’s block. The Shining is an adaptation of the novel titled the same, written by Stephen King.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime