Halloween asteroid: Skull-shaped rock spooked Earth on Oct 31, 2015

On October 31, 2015, an asteroid shaped like a human skull flew by Earth. It arrived with excellent timing on Halloween, which made the already-creepy asteroid even creepier, according to space.com

Halloween, celebrated annually on October 31, is a festival rooted in ancient Celtic traditions marking the end of harvest and the start of winter.

People worldwide honour it with costume parties, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and pumpkin carving—traditions that made the skull-shaped asteroid’s flyby feel like nature’s own Halloween prank.

During its closest approach, it was about 3,00,000 miles from Earth, or 1.3 times the average distance between Earth and the moon. So, it didn't pose a threat to our planet.

It was discovered by astronomers at Hawaii's Pan-STARRS observatory only three weeks before the flyby, and it was given the official designation "2015 TB145." But no one knew what it looked like until the day before Halloween, when the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico captured the first radar images.

NASA called the asteroid the "Great Pumpkin," while others called it the "Halloween Asteroid."