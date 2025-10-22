HAL launches 2025 apprenticeship drive: Graduates eligible, no written exam required

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has announced its Apprentice Recruitment 2025 programme, opening applications for those who hold graduate degrees, diplomas or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certifications.

The hiring drive is notable for its simplified selection process; candidates will be shortlisted strictly on their academic merit and there will be no written exam or interview.

The merit list will be published in the careers part of HAL's official website, and the original documents will be validated on the following dates:

Technical/Non-Technical Graduate Apprentices: November 20-22, 2025.

Technical/Non-Technical Diploma Apprentices: November 25-December 3, 2025

Candidates must have documents like mark sheets, diploma certificates, and ID proof ready. Those interested may apply following the steps below:

Register on the NATS site, mhrdnats.gov.in , by providing your name, email address, and phone number.

Go to the HAL website, www.hal-india.co.in , and look for the recruiting notification in the careers section.

Click on the link to the Google Form in the notification, fill it out, and submit it.

According to the official notice, interested applicants must have completed their qualifying examination in the appropriate discipline. The age cap is set at 26 years (as on the closing date of application) with relaxation as per the norms. The engagement will be on a contract basis for one year under the Apprentices Act and the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).