Why HAL chose comic-book storytelling to explain India’s defence evolution



Together, the illustrations convey the publication's central narrative of India's progression from mere licensed production and imported technology to the design and manufacture of indigenous combat aircraft, now ongoing within the LCA Tejas, the premier example.

Explaining why Amar Chitra Katha was chosen to tell the story, the HAL spokesperson said the publisher's storytelling tradition made it the ideal medium.

"For generations, Amar Chitra Katha has been one of India's most trusted storytellers, bringing history, culture and inspiring real-life stories to readers through engaging narratives and vivid illustrations. Its distinctive storytelling approach simplifies complex subjects without losing their depth, making them accessible, relatable and memorable. By weaving together authentic research with compelling visual storytelling, Amar Chitra Katha sparks curiosity, deepens understanding and creates a lasting emotional connection with readers across generations. This made it the ideal medium to narrate the story of Indian aviation and HAL's remarkable contribution to nation-building," the spokesperson said.

HAL said the publication's release date has not yet been finalised and will be announced in due course.

On the message India's top aerospace company hopes to convey through the publication, the spokesperson told ANI, "We hope the publication inspires young readers to appreciate India's remarkable journey in aerospace and defence and recognise the vital role played by HAL in building indigenous platforms over the years. More importantly, we want to encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and innovation, while fostering a sense of pride in India's growing capabilities in aerospace and defence."

The spokesperson added that HAL viewed the collaboration as part of a broader effort to make India's aerospace achievements more accessible to the public.

"HAL views this collaboration as an important initiative to engage a wider audience with India's aerospace achievements through innovative storytelling. We believe there is significant value in presenting complex technological achievements in formats that are engaging, particularly for young readers," the HAL spokesperson said, adding, "We will continue to look for opportunities to strengthen public awareness of HAL's contributions towards greater self-reliance in aerospace and defence."

A representative for Amar Chitra Katha echoed the sentiment, telling ANI that the publication aimed to introduce a new generation of readers to one of India's iconic engineering and nation-building tales.

"For nearly six decades, Amar Chitra Katha has introduced generations of readers to the people and stories that shaped India. With HAL: The Force Behind the Forces, we are proud to tell the story of an institution that has played a defining role in India's journey towards self-reliance in aerospace and defence. This collaboration reflects our belief that every nation-building story deserves to be told in a way that inspires young minds. We hope this book ignites curiosity, pride and a deeper appreciation for the vision, innovation and determination behind one of India's greatest engineering legacies," the spokesperson said. (ANI)