Hackathon on online child safety sets stage for c0c0n 2025 in Kochi

KOCHI: The countdown has begun for c0c0n 2025 – International Cyber Security & Hacking Conference, one of India’s flagship cybersecurity events, to be held in Kochi from October 7 to 11.

Ahead of the five-day conclave that brings together global leaders in digital safety, the spotlight this week is on Hac’KP 2025, the sixth edition of Kerala Police’s international hackathon, which opened on Wednesday at Taj Vivanta, Kochi.

Organised by the Kerala Police Cyberdome as a pre-conference programme of c0c0n, the four-day hackathon is themed ‘Automating the fight against online harm’ with a sharp focus on protecting children in cyberspace.

The hackathon was inaugurated by Ravada A Chandrasekhar, director general of police and state police chief.