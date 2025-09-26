H-1B visa debate: How hiring Indian engineers in the 1980s shaped Microsoft; old Bill Gates video resurfaces

The US tech industry is once again in the spotlight as discussions over the H-1B visa program heat up following a massive increase in visa fees. Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that fresh H-1B applications will now cost $100,000, a move that has sent ripples across IT companies and stirred debate about the role of foreign talent in the American workforce.

Amid this controversy, an old video of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates speaking at IIT Delhi in February 2024 has resurfaced online, quickly going viral. In the clip, Gates reflects on how recruiting Indian engineers, especially IIT graduates, changed the company.

Recruiting Indian engineers: A bold move

Gates recalls that in the 1980s, Microsoft was still a young company with only a few hundred employees, struggling to attract top-tier engineering talent.

On the suggestion of a senior colleague, Gates travelled to India to recruit fresh graduates from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). About 15 engineers were hired. a move Gates called “a phenomenal thing.”At the time, the decision drew criticism. Media outlets labelled it a ‘brain drain,’ and some voices in the US argued that foreign workers were “taking” jobs from Americans. This debate over foreign talent and domestic employment continues today, especially in light of the H-1B visa fee increase.

Long-term impact on Microsoft and global tech

Looking back more than 25 years later, Gates emphasises that the decision proved transformative. The Indian engineers not only strengthened Microsoft’s technical foundation but also went on to become leaders in the global technology ecosystem.