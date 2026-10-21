H-1B job ads not inherently discriminatory, US Justice Department upholds ruling

Washington: The US Justice Department has allowed a ruling to stand that job advertisements aimed only at H-1B visa holders do not, by themselves, amount to illegal discrimination against American workers, a decision that bears directly on a visa programme dominated by Indian professionals.

Attorney General Todd Blanche let lapse the 60-day window to review an August 12 decision by an administrative law judge in the department’s Office of the Chief Administrative Hearing Officer (OCAHO), despite a request from 13 House Republicans to take up the case, according to Breitbart News.