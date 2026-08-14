H-1B fee may drive American jobs overseas, warns US lawmaker

“And so when you put this, what I, I call it a tax, $100,000 tax on this group of people who, by the way, fill some of the most kind of exquisite techno - technical roles in our economy and have, and, and many of whom have gone on to incubate companies, you know, employing hundreds of thousands of people, you're basically pushing these people away in the first instance, and then probably getting people here to rethink whether they should stay,” he said.