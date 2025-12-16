Gyanbal: A student-led initiative bringing NEP 2020 to India’s grassroots classrooms

Gyanbal is an initiative founded with the aim of reforming grassroots education in India.
This is done making sure that all local teaching practices are in alignment with the National Education Policy (2020).
I had the pleasure of having a multitude of in-depth conversations with leading professors from prestigious Indian universities, documenting their insights to understand the relevance of NEP.
On the field, I have personally visited over 50 Anganwadis across Rajasthan and New Delhi, conducting teacher workshops and distributing NEP-aligned teaching guides.
I have always had a passion for science and innovation. I am currently developing an interactive app that teaches physics concepts to children using playful and interactive modules.
My future plans include targeted fundraising and expanding teacher training through hybrid community-led learning labs.
Driven by the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030 I am set to empower the youth through education as a tool.
