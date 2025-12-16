Gyanbal: A student-led initiative bringing NEP 2020 to India’s grassroots classrooms

Gyanbal is an initiative founded with the aim of reforming grassroots education in India.

This is done making sure that all local teaching practices are in alignment with the National Education Policy (2020).

I had the pleasure of having a multitude of in-depth conversations with leading professors from prestigious Indian universities, documenting their insights to understand the relevance of NEP.

On the field, I have personally visited over 50 Anganwadis across Rajasthan and New Delhi, conducting teacher workshops and distributing NEP-aligned teaching guides.