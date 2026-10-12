Guv asks Arunachal university to focus on academic excellence, research

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Monday urged the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) to strengthen academic standards, promote research relevant to the state and prepare students to address real-world challenges, stressing that the institution has a key role in shaping the future of the state.

The governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, conveyed his expectations during a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Ashan Riddi at Lok Bhavan here, an official statement said.