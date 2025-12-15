Gut microbial imbalance can impact memory: Indo-German study

KOCHI/BRAUNSCHWEIG: A new Indo-German study has offered some of the clearest proof yet that when the gut falls out of balance, the brain suffers too – especially our ability to learn and remember.

Published in the journal BMC Biology, the research shows how long-term antibiotic use, unhealthy diets, stress and poor sleep can disturb the gut microbiome, setting off an inflammatory chain reaction that eventually reaches the brain.

The study was led by Dr Baby Chakrapani P S of the Centre of Excellence in Neurodegeneration and Brain Health (CENABH) and Centre for Neuroscience at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), and Prof Martin Korte of the Technical University of Braunschweig and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI). The findings emerged from the doctoral research of Krishnapriya under Dr Chakrapani’s guidance, as part of the Indo-German collaborative programme DST–DAAD.