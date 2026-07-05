"Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria introduces Panchatantra to Vienna schoolchildren

Vienna: Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran on July 1 read stories from Panchatantra to the school children in Vienna.



The Indian Embassy in Vienna, in a post on X, recognised the activity as "Gurukul Diplomacy".



"'Gurukul Diplomacy' Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran @shambhukumaran reading stories from the Panchatantra to school children in Vienna," the Embassy wrote.



Furthermore, it highlighted the recently published German-language translation of the Panchatantra for Austrian school children.



"The Embassy had recently published a German-language translation of the Panchatantra for Austrian school children," it wrote.